Kansas High Court permanently dismisses “drug residue” pipe case in Geary Co.

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has permanently dismissed a case in which a man had been caught in Geary Co. with a pipe that police had suspected had drug residue inside.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 121,503: State of Kansas v. Michael Glen Mulleneaux II, that Malleneaux was arrested after police discovered a pipe with what was suspected to be drug residue during a search.

After the Geary Co. District Court suppressed evidence that confirmed the presence of drug residue, the Court said the State moved to dismiss the case without prejudice. However, the district court denied the motion and dismissed the case with prejudice.

The Court indicated that it found the district court made a mistake by dismissing the case with prejudice but that the error was harmless because the State conceded it lacked the necessary evidence to prove the case to a jury without the suppressed evidence.

To dismiss a case without prejudice means the ruling is the final judgment and bars charges from being refiled. To dismiss a case without prejudice means the case is only temporarily dismissed.

The Court affirmed the district court’s dismissal in a unanimous decision written by Chief Justice Marla Luckert.

