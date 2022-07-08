Kansas Game Wardens issue warning about Boating under the influence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You may have heard of a DUI, but you don’t want a BUI either.

“You will be arrested if you are charged with boating under the influence,” said Eric Deneault with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. “We know through studies that the majority of boating accidents are caused by alcohol consumption. One of the things we are trying to do is to get people out there to make those good choices and have a sober driver and enjoy the boating, but enjoy it safely.”

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks participated in an annual nationwide fourth of July weekend-long initiative called Operation Dry Water. Game wardens targeted people for boating under the influence as well as other violations. In all, wardens issued 39 boating violations and 80 warnings, and made two BUI arrests.

“Those people made a bad decision and I guess their is consequences for that,” said Deneault. “but obviously we are looking for all kinds of violations out there and safety equipment. It goes back to we want people safe on the water and with that safety equipment and not being impaired while you are operating a boat lends to a lot safer trip out there.”

Deneault says they want people to focus on having a good time, safely.

“We know people go to the lake to have fun and to enjoy the weekend and to relax and we want people to do that safely,” said Deneault, “so we’re out there trying to make sure that they make the right choice, the good choice and have a sober driver and that allows them to have good weekend and get home safe.”

While similar to a DUI, a BUI has some differences. The main difference between the two is that while a DUI can be issued to anyone with an open alcoholic container in their vehicle, a boat operator can be drinking alcohol while in control. A BUI is only issued when the boat operator exceeds the legal blood alcohol content of 0.08, the same level as a DUI.

A BUI can only be given to the person operating the boat and not to any passengers onboard. The best way to avoid a BUI is to prepare the same way you would to avoid a DUI: Select a designated boat driver!

