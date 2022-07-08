Friday forecast: More seasonal but still humid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a cold front last night and cooler high temperatures expected, it’ll still remain humid today. With similar temperatures tomorrow, there will be slightly less humidity making it feel slightly better.

Temperatures will be warming back up Sunday and Monday with Monday likely the warmest day of the next 8 days (although uncertainty exists on how hot it will be by the end of next week). A cold front Monday night will bring the best chance of rain for the next 8 days and cooler temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. This cold front will come with less humidity than the one last night which will allow for the potential for low-mid 60s for lows mid-week.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s-low 90s. Winds N 5-15 mph. Heat indices range from 95-100. (That still beats 105-110 which is what we’ve been dealing with all week). There also remains a very low risk of a few pop up showers/storms late this afternoon/early this evening in extreme northeast KS however most spots will likely remain dry.

Tonight: Mostly Clear (some clouds may increase late with possible fog). Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds N/NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: After some morning cloud cover it’ll be mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds NE 5-10 mph. Heat indices more in the low-mid 90s due to the slightly lower humidity.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph. Heat indices in the mid 90s to around 100°.

With highs more in the mid-upper 90s Monday, heat indices 105-110 can’t be ruled out before the cold front brings more comfortable temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. As mentioned above Thursday and Friday are uncertain. Either temperatures will remain similar to Tuesday and Wednesday or start to warm back up to temperatures that will be experienced on Monday.

Taking Action:

While not as hot/humid as what we’ve experienced this week, today through Sunday will still be feeling like summer so make sure you’re staying safe and taking your heat safety precautions seriously.

Next best chance of rain will be Monday night which may end up being the only rain chance for the next 8 days. Obviously with this being a couple days out still, specific details like severe weather possibility and how widespread the rain will be is still uncertain so keep checking back daily through Monday for updates.



