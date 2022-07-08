Flags to fly at half-staff following assassination of Abe Shinzo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister, President Biden has ordered flags to fly at half-staff.

As a mark of respect for Abe Shinzo’s memory, President Joe Biden Biden says he has ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff until July 10.

President Biden said in a release on Friday, July 8, that the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japan’s history - Abe Shinzo - was a proud and faithful servant and friend to the Japanese people, as well as the U.S.

Biden noted that Shinzo worked with American Presidents from both parties to deepen the alliance between the two countries and advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Even as he was attacked and killed, Biden said Shinzo was engaged in the work of democracy to which he dedicated his life.

