Five arrested after narcotics search warrant in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on Friday after a search warrant found meth and marijuana at a home in Southwest Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, July 8, officers with the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3100 block of SW 30th Terr. in connection with an ongoing investigation.

While the search warrant was conducted, officials said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and guns.

As a result of the warrant, five Topekans were arrested:

David Meadors, 42 - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Thomas Reed, 29 - Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jaclyn Revelle, 29 - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, City of Topeka Arrest Warrant

Tuesday Pummill, 32 - Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Clarence Walls, 26 - Douglas Co. Arrest Warrant

