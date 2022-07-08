Emporia State adds competitive Disc Golf program

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State is launching a new competitive disc golf program to be led by world champion disc golfer, now head coach, Eric McCabe, as announced by the school on Thursday.

McCabe is an Emporia native, and said holding this new position is a dream come true. The program will be supported by Dynamic Discs and the city of Emporia, known to be the disc golf capital of the world.

When asked if Emporia’s status in disc golf will help in recruiting, Coach McCabe said he thinks it will be huge. “We host one of the biggest [disc golf] events here every year, we have more courses per capita than anywhere else,” he said. “If you want to play disc golf, then Emporia’s where to go.”

The team is not yet recognized by the NCAA, but the program is hoping to make things official as soon as possible. The team will start things up in Fall 2022.

