Advertisement

Discovery Center invites guests to mosey on down for Day of the Cowboy

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been invited to mosey on down to the Flint Hills Discovery Center for the National Day of the Cowboy.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says residents are invited to join staff for National Day of the Cowboy between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. It said the festivities will celebrate the national icon, history and culture of the American West.

Staff invited Kansans to wrangle up the family for a day filled with activities to embrace the Wild West. Guests will be able to meet rodeo queens, dress up like a cowboy and take western-style photos. Attendees can also hitch a carriage ride until 1 p.m.

“National Day of the Cowboy is a fun and educational way to honor the American cowboy and the ranchers today who continue that legacy,” says Jonathan Mertz, FHDC Event Supervisor. “Celebrating and sharing this icon with the community is something we look forward to every year.”

The Discovery Center also said guests will be able to brush up their skills in branding, bison chip tossing, roping and more.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case
Preston Price
Topeka woman escapes attempted murder by own son
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker.
Former Wamego Police Chiefs’ termination upheld
Jahiem Brown
One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting
Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike

Latest News

Ryan Davis
Kansas deputy arrested for alleged child abuse, domestic violence
FILE
Nominees to be interviewed for 2 open Douglas Co. District Judge positions
The driver of a truck that ran into this mobile home is arrested on July 8, 2022.
Truck runs into N Topeka Trailer
Jayden Evans
Man threatens Topeka woman with chainsaw after smashing into her home