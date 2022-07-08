Discovery Center invites guests to mosey on down for Day of the Cowboy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been invited to mosey on down to the Flint Hills Discovery Center for the National Day of the Cowboy.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says residents are invited to join staff for National Day of the Cowboy between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. It said the festivities will celebrate the national icon, history and culture of the American West.

Staff invited Kansans to wrangle up the family for a day filled with activities to embrace the Wild West. Guests will be able to meet rodeo queens, dress up like a cowboy and take western-style photos. Attendees can also hitch a carriage ride until 1 p.m.

“National Day of the Cowboy is a fun and educational way to honor the American cowboy and the ranchers today who continue that legacy,” says Jonathan Mertz, FHDC Event Supervisor. “Celebrating and sharing this icon with the community is something we look forward to every year.”

The Discovery Center also said guests will be able to brush up their skills in branding, bison chip tossing, roping and more.

