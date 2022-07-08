Advertisement

Attending Country Stampede? Opt-in to alerts straight from SNCO Emergency Management

Lightning strikes near backstage at Country Stampede on the final night of the event, on June...
Lightning strikes near backstage at Country Stampede on the final night of the event, on June 22, 2019 (WIBW/Shawn Wheat)(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency officials advise anyone heading to Country Stampede to sign up for weather alerts.

Shawnee Co. Emergency Management is once again providing alerts ahead of this year’s festival. You can opt-in to text alerts for severe weather and other emergency events in the area.

Director Dusty Nichols encourages people to sign up and prepare plans in case such an event does happen.

“I don’t think we’ve had a Stampede without severs weather at least one of the days, so we want people to start preparing now. Know what they’re going to do if there’s a shelter in place call, know what they’re going to do, especially if they’re out there camping those few days.”

You can opt-in to alerts right now by texting STAMPEDE22 to 888-777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike
Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty
Jahiem Brown
One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting
Preston Price
Topeka woman escapes attempted murder by own son

Latest News

Head Coach Eric McCabe speaks at an introductory press conference for Emporia State's...
Emporia State adds competitive Disc Golf program
ESU Disc Golf
Pedestrians soon will have added safety features at four Topeka locations.
Pedestrian crosswalks to have added safety features at four Topeka locations
CDC Community Levels for Kansas as of July 7, 2022.
COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties