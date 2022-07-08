Attending Country Stampede? Opt-in to alerts straight from SNCO Emergency Management

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency officials advise anyone heading to Country Stampede to sign up for weather alerts.

Shawnee Co. Emergency Management is once again providing alerts ahead of this year’s festival. You can opt-in to text alerts for severe weather and other emergency events in the area.

Director Dusty Nichols encourages people to sign up and prepare plans in case such an event does happen.

“I don’t think we’ve had a Stampede without severs weather at least one of the days, so we want people to start preparing now. Know what they’re going to do if there’s a shelter in place call, know what they’re going to do, especially if they’re out there camping those few days.”

You can opt-in to alerts right now by texting STAMPEDE22 to 888-777.

