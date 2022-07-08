American Red Cross Blood Drive to feature a prize for participants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To help address the ongoing blood shortage, the American Red Cross has a blood drive with chance to win a prize.

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 2401 SW Kingsrow Dr. in Topeka.

According to the Red Cross, anyone who donates blood through them before July 31 will be entered for a chance to win a “Shark Week” merchandise package meant for outdoor adventures. Based on the release, the package includes nine ft. paddleboard, a portable smokehouse fire pit, a one-seater kayak, and a $500 gift card that cam be used for accessories.

The contest is open for legal residents in the U.S. and DC for ages 18 and up. No donation is necessary to participate.

The Red Cross says it will continue social distancing, while donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals can choose to wear a mask for any reason.

You can make an appointment at the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.