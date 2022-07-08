ALL CLEAR: No armed person found at Warrensburg hospital, arrest made

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Friday morning that no armed person was found after an initial report of someone with a gun at a Warrensburg hospital.

Law enforcement said a person they believe was making a threat had been taken into custody and is on a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the individual was not armed.

No shots were fired in the incident, and at no point was an armed person on the campus of the Western Missouri Medical Center.

After initially being evacuated, staff and patients were allowed back into the facility.

The Warrensburg Community Center was also placed under lockdown, and the Nassif Aquatic Center was also said to be closed until the armed man situation was resolved.

