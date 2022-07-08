After 14 rounds fired at victim, Abilene man turns himself in

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is behind bars after he turned himself in following a confrontation in which he shot at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol 14 times.

The Herington Police Department says Travis Richardson, 26, of Abilene has been arrested after he turned himself in following a shooting on July 6.

On Wednesday, July 6, Herington Police said officers were called to the intersection of South B and Day St. with reports of a shooting. Witnesses reported that Richardson had confronted a resident as they were walking following a fight at a nearby home. That is when Richardson reportedly produced a semi-automatic postil and fired 14 times at the victim before he ran away.

HPD said no one was hurt in the shooting, however, personal property was damaged by the rounds fired.

After officials notified residents to keep an eye out for Richardson, he turned himself into the police. He was booked into the Dickinson Co. Jail for criminal damage to property, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and murder in the second degree.

Richardson remains behind bars on a $50,000.

