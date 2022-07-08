Advertisement

After 14 rounds fired at victim, Abilene man turns himself in

Travis Richardson
Travis Richardson(Dickinson Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is behind bars after he turned himself in following a confrontation in which he shot at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol 14 times.

The Herington Police Department says Travis Richardson, 26, of Abilene has been arrested after he turned himself in following a shooting on July 6.

On Wednesday, July 6, Herington Police said officers were called to the intersection of South B and Day St. with reports of a shooting. Witnesses reported that Richardson had confronted a resident as they were walking following a fight at a nearby home. That is when Richardson reportedly produced a semi-automatic postil and fired 14 times at the victim before he ran away.

HPD said no one was hurt in the shooting, however, personal property was damaged by the rounds fired.

After officials notified residents to keep an eye out for Richardson, he turned himself into the police. He was booked into the Dickinson Co. Jail for criminal damage to property, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and murder in the second degree.

Richardson remains behind bars on a $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case
Preston Price
Topeka woman escapes attempted murder by own son
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker.
Former Wamego Police Chiefs’ termination upheld
Jahiem Brown
One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting
Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike

Latest News

Live at Five
Cooler Saturday and dry weather all weekend
Cooler Saturday and dry weather all weekend
Lake Shawnee
Lake Shawnee remains under blue-green algae watch per KDHE
FILE - Puerto Rican Crested Toad
Nearly 600 endangered tadpoles introduced in Puerto Rico from Sunset Zoo