ACLU intervention allows Kansans to register to vote until state deadline

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Atchison Co. who were not able to register to vote for the primary election before June 23 will now have until July 12 following intervention from the ACLU.

After the ACLU of Kansas says it intervened, Atchison Co. Clerk Michelle Phillips reversed her decision which ended voter registration for the Aug. 2 election early on June 23.

The ACLU noted that those who wish to vote in Atchison on Aug. 2 can and should submit their registration before the official deadline on Tuesday, July 12, and the county clerk will accept and process it.

“In this crucial and historic election, it would have been an egregious violation of these voters’ rights for an election official to prevent voters from registering up until the deadline as provided by the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA),” said Sharon Brett, Legal Director for the ACLU of Kansas.

Previously, the organization indicated that voters were denied the chance to register to vote in the primary election. It said Phillips had closed voter registration early in anticipation of the City’s July 14 special election - effectively ending registration prematurely for the crucial constitutional amendment on the primary ballot this year.

The ACLU also said it worked with the Secretary of State’s Office to correct the error as part of the affiliate’s nonpartisan Election Protection Program.

According to the ACLU, Phillips’ office will now reach out to those who tried to register as a new voter and ask them to either return to register if they had been turned away, or to inform them their registration will now be processed.

The ACLU noted that registrations submitted through the DMV, DCF or other state agencies between June 23 and July 8 were almost all change of address registrations, which will now be processed.

The organization said it intervened and threatened litigation after staff learned of the early voter registration deadline and that residents had been turned away nearly three weeks before the state registration deadline. It said the City and County Clerk made no meaningful attempt to notify residents the deadline was weeks earlier.

At the City Commission hearing on July 5, the ACLU noted that multiple community members provided public comments about the issue. It said some were unable to register because they recently moved or had children who were unable to register because they had turned 18 after June 23.

On Thursday, the ACLU reminded the county’s election official that the NVRA imposes strict rules on states with respect to voter registration which requires stats permit registration for federal elections for up to 30 days before the election or up to the state voter registration deadline. It said the requirement applies to primary elections for federal races.

The Organization indicated that the NVRA provisions are triggered in the Kansas primary elections as Kansas Congressional District 2 of the House of Representatives will be on the Aug. 2 ballot mandating Kansans be permitted to register to vote in the primary until July 12.

If Kansans continue to have issues with voter registration or have trouble casting their ballot, they should report those issues to the ACLU of Kansas at 866-OUR-VOTE.

