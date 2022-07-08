50+ years later, Vietnam vet and military chopper to be reunited in Overbrook

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than 50 years, the Vietnam veteran who crewed a military helicopter in the Vietnam War will be reunited with the chopper which now sits in Overbrook.

American Legion Post #239 in Overbrook says on July 24, a Bell UH-1 Iroquois will be reunited with its Crew Chief, a Vietnam veteran from Detroit. A dedication had originally been planned for 2020, however, due to COVID-19, it had been postponed.

In 1968, the Legion said SPC Cass Zarosley was assigned to the 134th Assault Helicopter Company, “Demons and Devils,” as crew chief. Since he left Vietnam, it said Zrosley had not seen the chopper in more than 50 years.

As he shared Zorsley’s love of aviation, the Legion said Jeff Zarosley made it his mission to find the Huey his dad crewed and after a 12.5-year search, it was found in Overbrook.

According to the Legion, the chopper had been commissioned in Fort Bragg in 1967 and then assigned to Vietnam where it flew until May 1969. After the war it had been transferred to serve in Thailand and Germany before it rotated back to Fort Carson, Colo., in Ma 1970. It was decommissioned in 1971.

From December 1973 to March 1974, the Legion noted the helicopter was on loan to NASA and in September it was assigned to Hawaii. It said the last information available for the chopper stops at December 1975. It now sits in front of the American Legion post in Overbrook.

The Legion said it dedicated the “Huey” to honor the courageous men and women who served their country in Vietnam.

