25th mural completed in Clay Center

Clay Center's 25th mural
Clay Center's 25th mural(Stanley Creative LLC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - The 25th mural in Clay Center has officially been completed in Clay Center.

The C. Stanley Creative LLC says a Mural Movement has brought its 25th mural to Clay Center with Orlando-based Christian Stanley. The 2,080 square-foot mural can be found on the side of the Ward Craft Home Store at 531 Court St.

The Creative noted that the project took place between June 22 and July 4 and the mural is meant to embody the spirit of Kansas. The painting features the state flower - the sunflower - and the state bird - a Western meadowlark.

“Being a part of A Mural Movement was an amazing experience,” Stanley said. “This community is like no other and I am proud to have been able to be a part of the program. It is my hope that people will stop by and enjoy the mural for years to come, and recognize Clay Center as a hub for mural arts in Kansas.”

The team at the Creative also noted that the husband-wife pair that makes up the business were married during the pandemic, so the mural posed the perfect opportunity to meet with family.

