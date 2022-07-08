2 Kansas boaters arrested for drinking and boating over July 4 weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas boaters were arrested by game wardens over the July 4 holiday weekend for drinking and boating.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says over the July 4 holiday weekend, game wardens participated in Operation Dry Water to prevent boating under the influence. It said wardens patrolled lakes, rivers and reservoirs to target impaired boat operators and safety violations to keep Kansans safe while on the water.

As a result of the operation, the Department said game wardens arrested two boaters for BUIs and one driver for a DUI, while yet another arrest was the subject of a felony arrest warrant.

In total, wardens said they issued 39 boating violation citations and 80 boating violation warnings. Various other warnings and citations were also issued for fishing, boating and other public land violations.

Overall, the Department said the weekend proved to be safe with only one reportable boat accident with no injuries. During their time on the water, wardens also helped 30 stranded boats and completed six search and rescue missions.

Game wardens noted that alcohol consumption is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. The U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics for 2021 lists booze as the leading factor in 16% of all boating-related deaths.

While increased patrol efforts will fall back to normal levels after the popular holiday, KDWP said Operation Dry Water outreach and awareness will remain a nationwide priority all year - thanks to outreach efforts by the National Association of State Boating Administrators, USCG and law enforcement agencies such as itself.

Kansas Operation Dry Water statistics:

Activity Number Total boat accidents - reportable 1 Total boat accident fatalities 0 Total accident injuries 0 Drowning fatalities 0 Search and rescues 6 Stranded boat assists 30 Boat under the influence arrests 2 Boating violation citations 39 Boating violation warnings 80 Fishing violation citations 9 Fishing violation warnings 10 Other crime arrests 1

