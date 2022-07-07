WIBW alum recounts Highland Park crime scene after shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Doug Cummings, who also used to work in law enforcement wanted to collect video of the aftermath.

On Wednesday, he describes what he saw and what he wants people to take from this.

“We always say it can happen anywhere, and now it has,” he said.

The Annual Highland Park, IL 4th of July Parade returned from a three year Covid absence and ended in a massacre.

Cummings lives just minutes away from where it all happened.

“When I got there, the first thing I saw were chairs standing still or overturned, I saw blankets that have been left behind, I saw lots of children’s toys and strollers turned over, and the one thing that I saw was one sandal sitting in the middle of the street where someone had run right out of their sandals. Of course, there was the blood, and when you see a pool of blood like that in a place you go for lunch and you know your neighbors have been shot at, and some of them have died,” he said.

Cummings said while he was there, he heard stories from different perspectives

“I talked to a doctor that was there and he talked about some of the people he had treated, I talked to a woman who was walking up on it when the shooting started and she was unable to stand when I was talking to her. I talked to a man who was a VFW member, so he knew from being in the service what that sound was able to tell the difference from fireworks to gunshots.”

When Cummings worked in media, he went to several crime scenes including the 1999 Columbine mass shooting, but says this was different.

“This was was eerie because it was a street I have gone down many times, I’ve had lunch, dinner and ice cream and that street and there were two things that struck me, the silence and the sound of just the ambulances in the background.”

He describes his town as beautiful, quiet, and not a place you thought a deadly shooting would occur.

But he warns, don’t think it can’t happen near you.

“People who have gone to a 4th of July parade in Highland Park or anywhere else need to start thinking about well, “maybe I need to plan a little more in advance when we go so I know the layout,so i’m not surprised”. Because even if you live in a town and you don’t go to the downtown area all the time, you may not know where you would go in an emergency like this.”

Cummings currently works in security.

He says, where ever you go, always be cautious, and avoid wearing headphones and being invested in your phone. Instead, pay attention to what’s going on around you.

