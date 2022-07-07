Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Tenelle

Wednesday's Child - Tenelle
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week has an infectious smile and a caring heart.

He’d make a great addition to any adoptive home. Lori Hutchinson spoke with Tenelle about his interests and dreams, and the type of family he would like to be a part of.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

