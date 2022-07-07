Advertisement

Vandalism involving fireworks causes $1,500 in damage to Salina parks

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are investigating separate incidents involving vandalism caused by fireworks that they say may or may not be connected.

The damage to Indian Rock Park and Jerry Ivey Park happened sometime between July 5 and 6. At Indian Rock Park, a firework was apparently thrown into a toilet, destroying it as well as creating a 6-inch hole in the sheetrock wall. Damage is estimated at $700.

At Ivey Park, another toilet was destroyed, and officers collected remnants of fireworks. Damage there was estimated at $800.

