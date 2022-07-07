Advertisement

TPS interviews potential employees to teach, care for next generation

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is looking for educators and staff members to join their team at its annual Job Fair.

USD 501 hosted its fair at the Quinton Heights Education Center Thursday, July 7, for interested candidates to apply positions that range from teachers and administrators to bus drivers and janitors.

Dr. Beryl New, USD 501′s director of certified personnel, says TPS needs lots of workers who are willing to work with children, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On our classified side, we always need paras, substitutes for every area, custodians, cafeteria workers, bus paras, so there is a spot really for anybody who enjoys working with children,” Dr. New said.

Dr. New also wanted to let potential candidates know that as of July 1, the district increased the salary for its classified positions.

If interested, the job fair continues from 1 - 5 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Education Center located at 2331 S Topeka Blvd.

To view Topeka Public School’s available positions, click here and select job opportunities.

