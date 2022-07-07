Advertisement

TPD responds to incident near middle school

Topeka police respond to a possible standoff in the Oakland area on July 7, 2022.
Topeka police respond to a possible standoff in the Oakland area on July 7, 2022.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are responding to an incident in the Oakland area near Chase Middle School.

Officers with the Topeka Police Department could be seen gathering in the 400 block of NE State St. on Thursday morning, July 7, with reports of a possible standoff.

13 NEWS personnel could see a resident being questioned on the street, as well as an ambulance. However, the police have not yet confirmed what the situation is.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty
Officers with the Topeka Police Department arrest Michael Dominguez (left), Daniel Arredondo...
Drugs found in home near downtown land 3 Topekans behind bars
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka
Jeremiah Kendrick
Colorado man wanted for murder arrested in Wabaunsee Co.

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Riley Co. Fire District 1 crews extinguish a fire caused by lightning in Randolph on July 6,...
Fire caused by lightning deals $100K in damage to Randolph home
Stay weather aware, uncertain on exact timing
Storms redevelop late this afternoon into tonight
FILE - Computer
Kansas joins agreement to promote computer science, expand education