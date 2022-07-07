TPD responds to incident near middle school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are responding to an incident in the Oakland area near Chase Middle School.

Officers with the Topeka Police Department could be seen gathering in the 400 block of NE State St. on Thursday morning, July 7, with reports of a possible standoff.

13 NEWS personnel could see a resident being questioned on the street, as well as an ambulance. However, the police have not yet confirmed what the situation is.

