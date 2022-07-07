Topeka woman escapes attempted murder by own son

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is being treated in a Kansas City hospital after she was able to escape an alleged attempted murder by her own son.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 41-year-old man is behind bars for attempted murder after a fight with his mother in the 1100 block of NE 35th St. on Wednesday night, July 6.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies said the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center was told a 63-year-old woman had been checked into a local hospital with serious injuries to her face, head and hands.

A resulting investigation found the woman was allegedly attacked by her own son, Preston Price, 41, of Topeka, in her home. She was able to escape and drive herself to the hospital.

Deputies noted that the woman is now being treated in a Kansas City hospital for extensive injuries sustained during the attack.

Price was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for attempted first-degree murder.

