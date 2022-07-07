Topeka Rotary receives $25,000 check from national grant competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka non-profit received a big check Thursday from winning a national grant competition.

The Topeka Rotary Club has partnered with Valeo Behavioral Health Care and Shawnee Co. to provide resources for women leaving incarceration in the “Rotary Against Human Trafficking Foundation,” which has won a $25,000 grant from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Program.

According to the Rotary Club ,the group was picked from a pool of 4,000 organizations across the country -- with 100 winners selected by the State Farm Review Committee based, in part, on a public vote.

Brian Cole, the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections director, says this grant will go towards anything that would help women at the Dept. of Corrections.

“We are going to be looking at drug and alcohol related problems,” Cole said. “We are going to be looking at mental health. We are going to be looking at education, housing -- you name it we are going to try to put every breath of money we have towards finding out what the risks are for our females and finding solutions to it.”

Cole says that he wants to give the female inmates the proper care and attention they should have, because he wants them to one day rejoin society as good citizens.

“These are our citizens,” said Cole. “Sometimes, it’s some bad decisions were made, unfortunately, they land themselves in jail, that does not mean we stop caring. We want to be able to find out what risks they have for re-offending and try to reduce that. Reduce recidivism to get them out there to be good, law-abiding citizens but provide them the help to break some of these demons that they have.”

