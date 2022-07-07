Advertisement

Topeka Rescue Mission reports 12 people quarantined for COVID

Twelve guests at the Topeka Rescue Mission, based at 600 N. Kansas Ave., were being quarantined on Thursday after they tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dozen guests at the Topeka Rescue Mission are being quarantined after they tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The individuals include 11 men at the mission’s main shelter, 600 N. Kansas Ave.

In addition, one person at the mission’s Hope Center, for women and families, located at 116 N.W. Curtis, also tested positive for COVID and is being quarantined.

La Manda Broyles, the mission’s executive director, told 13 NEWS late Thursday morning that none of the cases appeared to be severe at this time and that no one had required hospital treatment at that time.

Most of the symptoms included fevers and running noses. Respiratory problems weren’t reported.

The cases had been reported as of Tuesday night.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

