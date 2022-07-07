Advertisement

Topeka pool to hold 3rd annual Sunflower Aquathon

Shawnee County aquatic parks, swimming pools, and splash parks are set to open as summer...
Shawnee County aquatic parks, swimming pools, and splash parks are set to open as summer approaches, officials said Thursday.(Submitted)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 3rd annual Sunflower Aquathon will be returning to the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center on July 16.

The aqua event is a three hour fitness class designed to raise awareness for fun and effective water fitness. The Sunflower Aquathon gives participants challenges of different formats designed and led by Shockwave Aqua Fitness.

Sharlie Peterson, Shockwave Aqua Fitness Director, said participation in water fitness classes has been growing in Topeka.

“We’ve seen our classes double in participation this year and also in 2021. People are finding out they can receive a challenging, effective workout while enjoying the water,” Peterson said.

The Sunflower Aquathon begins at 9:00 a.m. on July 16. To sign up for the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty
Jahiem Brown
One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting
Officers with the Topeka Police Department arrest Michael Dominguez (left), Daniel Arredondo...
Drugs found in home near downtown land 3 Topekans behind bars
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka

Latest News

Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker.
Former Wamego Police Chiefs’ termination upheld
Scattered rain possible this evening and tonight
Scattered rain possible this evening and tonight
KDHE awards community health grants
The Shawnee Co. Commission Thursday approved a permit a location at 4306 Southwest Auburn Road.
Shawnee Co. Commission approves construction of Evergy solar farm