Topeka pool to hold 3rd annual Sunflower Aquathon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 3rd annual Sunflower Aquathon will be returning to the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center on July 16.

The aqua event is a three hour fitness class designed to raise awareness for fun and effective water fitness. The Sunflower Aquathon gives participants challenges of different formats designed and led by Shockwave Aqua Fitness.

Sharlie Peterson, Shockwave Aqua Fitness Director, said participation in water fitness classes has been growing in Topeka.

“We’ve seen our classes double in participation this year and also in 2021. People are finding out they can receive a challenging, effective workout while enjoying the water,” Peterson said.

The Sunflower Aquathon begins at 9:00 a.m. on July 16. To sign up for the event, click here.

