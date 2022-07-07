Topeka Municipal Court to suspend dockets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Municipal Court announced it has suspended scheduled dockets on Thursday, July 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and all scheduled dockets on Friday, July 8.

The DUI/drug docket on July 7 at 8:30 a.m. will still be held as scheduled.

According to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the city of Topeka, the closure of the court is due to temporary staffing and scheduling issues.

All impacted cases will be rescheduled, and impacted defendants will be notified by mail.

Spiker said the court will continue to operate during its normal business hours for any non-docket business, such as defendants scheduling court dates, making payments, recall warrants, and resetting payment plans.

Normal operations for the court will resume on Monday, July 11.

To access the online public access portal for the Topeka Municipal Court, click here.

