Topeka man arrested for Nebraska motel robbery, assault

FALLS CITY, Neb. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in Nebraska after allegedly robbing room keys from a motel and assaulting the owner when he refused to rent to him.

News Channel Nebraska reports that Tyler Brown, 37, of Topeka is being held in Richardson Co., Nebraska, after he allegedly broke into a motel office, assaulted the owner, stole keys and opened several rooms before a fight with a guest.

An arrest affidavit indicates police were called to the Check In Motel in Falls City and found the front door demolished while a guest fought with Brown in the parking lot. The officer reported stepping between the men and Brown informed him that he wanted to rent five rooms, but the clerk would not let him.

The owner had reported that Brwon beat the door down with a tree branch and used it to hit the owner in the shoulder when he tried to stop Brown from stealing the keys. An ambulance was called.

A guest also told police that Brown had opened his door and refused to leave. Brown had allegedly stated that this was his country and used a racial slur ordering the guest to leave.

The guest then reported that he was able to force Brown out of the room and into the parking lot as police arrived.

Brown has been charged with robbery, burglary, assault and criminal mischief. The Richardson Co. Attorney has also filed a habitual criminal enhancement.

