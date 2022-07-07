Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for Nebraska motel robbery, assault

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CITY, Neb. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in Nebraska after allegedly robbing room keys from a motel and assaulting the owner when he refused to rent to him.

News Channel Nebraska reports that Tyler Brown, 37, of Topeka is being held in Richardson Co., Nebraska, after he allegedly broke into a motel office, assaulted the owner, stole keys and opened several rooms before a fight with a guest.

An arrest affidavit indicates police were called to the Check In Motel in Falls City and found the front door demolished while a guest fought with Brown in the parking lot. The officer reported stepping between the men and Brown informed him that he wanted to rent five rooms, but the clerk would not let him.

The owner had reported that Brwon beat the door down with a tree branch and used it to hit the owner in the shoulder when he tried to stop Brown from stealing the keys. An ambulance was called.

A guest also told police that Brown had opened his door and refused to leave. Brown had allegedly stated that this was his country and used a racial slur ordering the guest to leave.

The guest then reported that he was able to force Brown out of the room and into the parking lot as police arrived.

Brown has been charged with robbery, burglary, assault and criminal mischief. The Richardson Co. Attorney has also filed a habitual criminal enhancement.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty
Officers with the Topeka Police Department arrest Michael Dominguez (left), Daniel Arredondo...
Drugs found in home near downtown land 3 Topekans behind bars
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka
Jeremiah Kendrick
Colorado man wanted for murder arrested in Wabaunsee Co.

Latest News

FILE
National Night Out planning meeting to be held at library
Senator Jerry Moran announced that the KU Cancer Center received a comprehensive designation...
KU Cancer Center earns most prestigious designation from national institute
Four crosswalks in Topeka, including this one at S.W. 21st and Buchanan, will have new safety...
Pedestrian crosswalks to have added safety features at four Topeka locations
FILE - Road closure
SE Ratner to close near SE 77th for ditch construction
Devonte' Graham was arrested Thursday morning by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Former Jayhawk Devonte Graham faces DWI charges in North Carolina