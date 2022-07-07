Thursday forecast: Morning showers/storms, afternoon heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weather pattern today will be similar to yesterday with scattered showers/storms from overnight diminishing this morning with dry conditions this afternoon and some areas of sun.

As was the case yesterday, it will depend how much sun an area gets as to how hot it will get. The other question will be how quickly the rain diminishes this morning.

A cold front tonight will bring a shift in the winds and more seasonal temperatures Friday and Saturday. Technically the humidity will be lower but it’ll still be muggy. It’ll also bring another chance for scattered showers/storms tonight however uncertainty exists on how widespread the rain will be.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low 69 (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms especially through mid-morning with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds E/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers/storms before midnight, scattered after midnight. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds S/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than a few leftover showers/storms early it’ll mainly be dry with partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

This weekend will be seasonal Saturday before warming back up on Sunday with winds around 10 mph both days. Northeast wind Saturday and a south-southeast wind Sunday. Other than some clouds and potential fog Saturday morning it’ll be mostly sunny for much of the weekend. The heat index by Sunday could be close to 100°.

One more extremely hot day Monday before a cold front Tuesday night will lead to more seasonal temperatures (for both lows and highs) the remainder of the week. The best chance of rain next week will be with the cold front Monday night but there remains uncertainty on if and how much rain lingers into the day Tuesday so keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans Tuesday to keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days for updates.

Taking Action:

Most areas will be dry by mid-morning with rain from overnight diminishing.

Depending how quickly clouds clear out will depend on how hot it will get today. At the very least it’ll be similar to yesterday.

While it does get relatively cooler tomorrow and Saturday (and for most of next week) you still must protect yourself from the heat and continue to stay hydrated and safe.

Other than some leftover rain early tomorrow morning, the next best chance of rain will occur Monday night which may linger into Tuesday so keep checking back for updates on that possibility.

Hail/wind threat with any leftover storms early this morning but the better chance occurring tonight. There is a very low risk for a brief tornado as well (this evening). (SPC/WIBW)

