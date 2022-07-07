Advertisement

Sixth St. reopens after 2-vehicle accident

Officials clear an accident on 6th and Saline Ave. on July 7, 2022.
Officials clear an accident on 6th and Saline Ave. on July 7, 2022.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sixth Street has reopened in Topeka following a 2-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, Topeka emergency officials were called to the area of Sixth St. and Saline with reports of a 2-vehicle accident. Crews closed the street for a short while, which has since reopened.

Officials noted that minor injuries were reported, however, no one was taken to the hospitals.

One of the vehicles was owned by Kansas Best Mudjacking and Foundation Repair. It was pulling a trailer at the time of the accident.

