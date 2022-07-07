Six Wildcats receive Preseason All-Big 12 honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Six members of the K-State football team received Preseason All-Big 12 honors, as released by the conference on Wednesday. The Wildcats’ six selections was the most of any team in the conference.

Junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named the the Preseason Defensive Big 12 Player of the Year, leading the way for his team.

Joining him is junior running back Deuce Vaughn, junior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, senior kick returner Malik Knowles, senior linebacker Daniel Green, and senior cornerback Julius Brents.

Vaughn is one of just two unanimous selections for the team, and was a Consensus All-American in 2021 after being one of just three players in the nation with over 1,000 rushing and 400 receiving yards.

Beebe was the youngest offensive lineman to garner First Team All-Big 12 honors from both the league’s coaches and Associated Press last season.

Knowles was an All-American KR in 2021, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors and recording two touchdowns from kickoff returns.

Green led the Wildcats in 2021 in both tackles (89) and tackles for loss (16.0), and finished 22nd in the nation for fumble recoveries (2). He has 115 career solo tackles.

Brents transfered from Iowa prior to last season, and was named Honorable Mention All-Big 12 last season.

The 2022 campaign will kick off on September 3rd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium against South Dakota.

