Shawnee Co. Commission approves construction of Evergy solar farm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is on track for a second new solar farm in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee Co. Commission Thursday approved a permit a location at 4306 Southwest Auburn Road. The solar farm will be built on a 13-acre property at in Mission Township.

Commissioners had sent the plan back for further review last month, when neighbors objected. Evergy has since agreed to move the solar panels further away from a nearby home, and include a taller fence and vegetation barrier.

The commission previously approved another solar farm in Menoken Township.

