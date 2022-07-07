Advertisement

September preliminary hearing set for Aggieville murder suspect

(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A preliminary hearing has been set for September 30 for the Fort Riley solider charged in the February murder of another solider in Manhattan.

Montgomery appeared in Riley County District Court via Zoom on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Tremelle Montgomery, 19, shot Joshua Wardi, 21, after getting into an argument at a bar in Aggieville. Montgomery is being charged with one count of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Magistrate Judge William Malcolm scheduled an all-day preliminary examination on September 30.

