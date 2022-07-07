SE Ratner to close near SE 77th for ditch construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SE Ratner Rd. is expected to close near SE 77th St. for ditch construction.

At 8 a.m. on July 13, Shawnee Co. says the Public Works Department will close SE Ratner Rd. near SE 77th St. for ditch construction.

More specifically, the County said the north closure will be located just south of the entrance to 7534 SE Ratner Rd. and the south closure will be located just north of the entrance to 7649 SE Ratner Rd.

According to the County, the closure will allow staff to replace a concrete structure with a metal pipe and clean and shape the ditches to improve the flow of stormwater.

The County has asked drivers to follow all warning signs and to expect delays, as well as to be alert, around equipment and workers in and around the work zone.

The project is anticipated to end by 3 p.m. on Aug. 12. No signed detours will be provided.

