RCPD searches for man with heroin distribution warrant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are on the hunt for a man with an active warrant for the distribution of heroin.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are currently on the hunt for Gary Bouck Jr., of Manhattan, as he has an active warrant for failure to appear. Officers noted the original crime Bouck is alleged to have committed is the distribution of heroin or a certain stimulant.

According to officers, Bouck’s warrant holds a total bond of $20,000.

If anyone has information about Bouck’s whereabouts, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

