RCPD searches for clues after $5K in damage done to man’s truck

FILE - Spray paint
FILE - Spray paint(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Manhattan man’s truck was spray painted and scratched, Riley Co. Police are searching for information.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officers with the Riley County Police Department say they were called to the 4000 block of Bayside Way in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived, they said a 47-year-old man reported that his truck had been scratched and spray painted causing about $5,000 in damage.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

