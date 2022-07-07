Advertisement

Pedestrian crosswalks to have added safety features at four Topeka locations

Four crosswalks in Topeka, including this one at S.W. 21st and Buchanan, will have new safety...
Four crosswalks in Topeka, including this one at S.W. 21st and Buchanan, will have new safety features installed when construction work begins Friday, city officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pedestrians soon will have added safety features at four Topeka locations.

Andy Rosebrook, a traffic engineering technician for the city of Topeka, said Sunflower Paving will start working on the projects on Friday.

Rosebrook said Sunflower Paving will be closing several lanes for sidewalk and ramp reconstruction as part of the project, which will add pedestrian-activated, rapid-flashing beacons at selected crosswalks.

All of the work is expected to be finished by July 29, Rosebrook said, though the dates of which area will be closed will vary.

Rosebrook said the closures will include a single-lane in one direction where there are two lanes for each direction, so cross-traffic “will be minimally impacted.”

The locations include:

• S.W. 10th and Garfield

• S.W. 20th and Gage

• S.W. 21st and Buchanan

• S.W. 29th and Fairway Drive

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty
Officers with the Topeka Police Department arrest Michael Dominguez (left), Daniel Arredondo...
Drugs found in home near downtown land 3 Topekans behind bars
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka
Jeremiah Kendrick
Colorado man wanted for murder arrested in Wabaunsee Co.

Latest News

Senator Jerry Moran announced that the KU Cancer Center received a comprehensive designation...
KU Cancer Center earns most prestigious designation from national institute
FILE - Road closure
SE Ratner to close near SE 77th for ditch construction
Devonte' Graham was arrested Thursday morning by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Former Jayhawk Devonte Graham faces DWI charges in North Carolina
Twelve guests at the Topeka Rescue Mission, based at 600 N. Kansas Ave., were being quarantined...
Topeka Rescue Mission reports 12 people quarantined for COVID