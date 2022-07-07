Pedestrian crosswalks to have added safety features at four Topeka locations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pedestrians soon will have added safety features at four Topeka locations.

Andy Rosebrook, a traffic engineering technician for the city of Topeka, said Sunflower Paving will start working on the projects on Friday.

Rosebrook said Sunflower Paving will be closing several lanes for sidewalk and ramp reconstruction as part of the project, which will add pedestrian-activated, rapid-flashing beacons at selected crosswalks.

All of the work is expected to be finished by July 29, Rosebrook said, though the dates of which area will be closed will vary.

Rosebrook said the closures will include a single-lane in one direction where there are two lanes for each direction, so cross-traffic “will be minimally impacted.”

The locations include:

• S.W. 10th and Garfield

• S.W. 20th and Gage

• S.W. 21st and Buchanan

• S.W. 29th and Fairway Drive

