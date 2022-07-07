One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for the murder of Louis Cantrell in a Tuesday morning shooting in East Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS on Thursday, July 7, that Jahiem Brown, 20, of Topeka has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in East Topeka which killed Louis Cantrell, 39.

Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking records indicate that Brown was booked into jail for Murder in the 1st Degree, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Driving While Suspended and Vehicles - Transfer of Ownership.

Topeka Police said on Tuesday, July 5, officers were called to the 200 block of SE Lawrence St. just before 1 a.m. with reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found Cantrell suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital via AMR, however, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crime should call TPD at 785-368-9551 or report it anonymously to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

