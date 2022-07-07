Advertisement

National Night Out planning meeting to be held at library

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A planning meeting for neighborhoods that plan to host a National Night Out event will be held at the Topeka Shawnee Co. Public Library on Tuesday.

The National Night Out Committee for Shawnee Co. says planning for the 2022 event is underway and neighborhood groups and apartment complexes have been invited to the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library for a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, in room 101AB.

The Committee noted that National Night Out will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, and neighborhoods in the area are encouraged to host individual events. It said it is not too late to register for the event. Currently, there are 45 neighborhoods signed up to participate.

The Committee indicated that the meeting is meant to offer suggestions, resources and ideas for those who plan to host an event in their neighborhood.

National Night Out is coordinated by Safe Streets in partnership with the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

“National Night Out is a great opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another or, in some cases, reconnect with neighbors you don’t see regularly,” said Judy Wilson, Safe Streets National Night Out Program Coordinator. “A good neighbor is one of the best crime prevention tools you will find.”

According to the Committee, Topeka and Shawnee Co. were ranked fourth in the nation for cities with a population between 100,000 and 300,000 in 2021.

Nationwide, the Committee noted that more than 38.3 million people are expected to participate in the event.

