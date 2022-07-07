Manhattan man arrested for allegedly threatening woman with gun, slashing tire
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and slashed her tire.
The Riley County Police Department says around 8:30 a.m on Wednesday, July 6, officers were called to the scene of a domestic-related aggravated assault in Manhattan.
When officers arrived, they said a 24-year-old woman had reported that Deon King, 26, of Manhattan, had threatened her with a gun and slashed a tire on her car.
RCPD said King was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail for Criminal Damage to Property with a total bond of $4,000, which has been posted.
Officers noted that the damage cost the woman about $100.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.