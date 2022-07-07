Advertisement

Man seen naked outside home draws concern from neighbors

The man's neighbors say his nudity isn't a one-time occurrence. (SOURCE: WINK)
By Zack Oliveri
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WINK) – A naked man in a Florida neighborhood has been attracting the attention and concern of his neighbors.

Neighbors say the man’s home is an eyesore, with old clothes left hanging on the clothesline and damaged windows on the garage. They say the owner, identified by police as John Hennesseey, also comes out of the house without clothes on.

Brittney Coffin said her neighbor has come outside in the nude at least three times.

“I laughed, of course, because it wasn’t super crazy the first time, I just thought the guy was drunk or something and maybe forgot to put clothes on,” she said.

Coffin also said the man likes to light bonfires.

“It’s big,” she said. “He’s throwing, like, trees and all kinds of stuff in there.”

Cape Coral police know the house and the man in question well and had visited him a few weeks before. Responding officers said they told the man to clean up his yard.

The most notable visit by police was in June 2018, when officers took Hennesseey into custody for being nude with a knife in hand and dancing and chanting around a fire, according to a police report.

He spent three years in jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, according to police.

Robert Davila said he had been trying to help Hennesseey.

“He’s been going through some challenges,” Davila said. “He doesn’t have a mother, and since I’m assuming he has some mental issues, it’s quite difficult to deal with society.”

In the 2018 arrest, police said Hennesseey likely consumed psychedelic mushrooms.

He was released from jail in May, and has since been spotted at his home.

Police say that they have not seen him break any laws since his return.

Copyright 2022 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty
Jahiem Brown
One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting
Officers with the Topeka Police Department arrest Michael Dominguez (left), Daniel Arredondo...
Drugs found in home near downtown land 3 Topekans behind bars
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka

Latest News

A survey found most Americans are disappointed with how the country handled the COVID-19...
Most Americans disappointed with how U.S. handled COVID pandemic, survey finds
President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of...
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
Former FBI leaders Andrew McCabe, left, and James Comey were both selected for audits.
IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits
The Shawnee Co. Commission Thursday approved a permit a location at 4306 Southwest Auburn Road.
Shawnee Co. Commission approves construction of Evergy solar farm
FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the Vanity Fair...
Sacha Baron Cohen defeats defamation suit filed by Roy Moore