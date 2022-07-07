Lawrence man seen jumping off bridge found safely at home

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man who was seen jumping off the Kansas Bridge on Wednesday afternoon has been found and is safely home.

The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10:32 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officers were called to the area of the Kansas Bridge near Massachusetts St. with reports that a man may have jumped over the side.

LPD noted that the man seemed disoriented and had possibly been impaired at the time of the jump.

After several units responded and investigated, officers said they were able to identify the possible victim - who was known to law enforcement. They said they were able to contact the man and a family member.

LPD indicated that the man had been found safe and sound.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers noted that they continued to check the water and canvass the area, however, the call was ultimately unfounded.

LPD said they were out at the scene for just over an hour.

Douglas Co. Consolidated Fire District 1 said crews in Boat 10 helped with the search effort.

