KU experts to host discussion panel in wake of Roe v. Wade decision

FILE - Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade
FILE - Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Experts at the University of Kansas will host a discussion panel in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision.

The University of Kansas says scholars from the School of law will host a panel discussion to explore the ramifications of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson which affects access to abortion services.

KU noted that “Legal Perspectives on Dobbs v. Jackson and Beyond” will be held between 3 and 4 p.m. on Friday, July 8, via Zoom. It said the open forum has been coordinated by University Governance, the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, The Commons and the Department of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

The University indicated that the discussion will be open to the public.

KU said panelists Richard levy, J.B. Smith Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law, and Kyle Velte, professor of law, will join University Senate leaders as moderators in a conversation that will provide background on the law and will address potential future legal developments.

According to KU, community members will be able to take part in a question-and-answer session as part of the discussion.

“We have heard from many community members regarding the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. We understand the extraordinary impact of the decision both nationally and locally,” said Ani Kokobobo, University Senate president and chair of the Department of Slavic, German & Eurasian Studies.

The virtual open forum will be viewable as a live stream HERE.

To take part in the Q&A, users must access the discussion via Zoom.

For more information, click HERE.

