KDHE awards community health grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced the recipients of the Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grant.

In total, 19 recipients will cover 31 counties and over two million Kansans. The CDRR grant provides funding, training, and technical assistance to communities to address chronic disease risk reduction through strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity, and nutrition.

This grant provides funding to communities across the state to assess their health data, address local priorities through policy, environment and systems change”, Janet Stanek, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said.

The 2023 CDRR Grantees and the counties they cover include:

Thrive Allen County, Inc. (Allen County) Live Well Atchison County, Inc. (Atchison County) Barton County Health Department (Barton, Pawnee, Rice and Stafford Counties) Partnership for All Cherokee County (Cherokee County) Crawford County Health Department (Crawford County) Dickinson County Health Department (Dickinson County) Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department (Douglas County) Edwards County Economic Development Corporation (Edwards and Hodgeman Counties) LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition (Finney, Stanton and Scott Counties) Harvey County Health Department (Harvey County) Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (Johnson County) Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness (Lyon County) Miami County Health Department (Miami County) North Central-Mitchell County Medical Foundation (Mitchell, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Ottawa, Republic and Smith Counties) Reno County Health Department (Reno County) Central Kansas Foundation (Saline County) Medical Society of Sedgwick County (Sedgwick County) Shawnee County Health Department (Shawnee County) Unified Government Public Health Department (Wyandotte County)

