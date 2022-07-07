Kansas Sports HOF Jesse Nelson reflects on historic coaching career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former head coach of the Olpe high school girls basketball team Jesse Nelson is reflecting on a very special honor.

After last week’s Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductees were announced, Nelson was a part of that list.

Nelson is the winningest coach in the state of Kansas, winning 951 games. Nelson was the 2020 National Coach of The Year and the 2021 KBCA Kansas High School Coach of The Year.

“I’ve always looked at that as awards that kids earned and you just kind of been a part of it. if your kids didn’t perform well, you wouldn’t be getting any recognition at all,” Nelson said.

Nelson spent his entire 44 year career at Olpe before hanging up his whistle this past year. In fact, he went out as a state champion. He says that the feeling of winning never gets old.

“I just love to see the expressions on kids’ faces when they achieve, when they win games they shouldn’t win, when they win those big games at the end of the year and just watching them be successful and having fun while doing it,” he said.

Nelson says he was all about having fun and having a good attitude but over those 44 years of coaching, his message stayed the same.

“That idea of being a responsible person, a responsible player and being responsible to your team was a big part of it, but most of it was being responsible for your own performance,” he said.

Nelson played at Emporia High School and Emporia State University. Before going to Olpe, a job at Kingman High School helped set up the game plan for his life.

“I was teaching a Special Ed class and I think it gave me a year of maturity and a year to become a better teacher so it all worked out well,” he said.

Nelson told 13 Sports, win or lose, he would do it all over again.

“You don’t think that you’re very important when you’re at these smaller schools. But again, I wouldn’t have done it any differently from how I did it,” Nelson said.

At two points in Nelson’s career he held two 50 plus win streaks and appeared in 30 state tournaments.

His four state titles were in four different decades at four different venues.

And, a fun fact, he told 13 Sports he was Clint Bowyer’s Drivers Ed teacher which he says he helped Bowyer learn how to drive!

