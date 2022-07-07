Advertisement

Help wanted: Job openings continue to outnumber workers

People looking for a place to pick up a paycheck appear to have plenty of chances, according to...
People looking for a place to pick up a paycheck appear to have plenty of chances, according to a new US Labor Dept. survey.(DuxX via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - The job market doesn’t appear to be cooling off as we continue through the summer.

The U.S. Labor Department reports employers had about 11.4 million job openings in April.

When the numbers are broken down, it shows there were close to two vacancies for every person that applied for work in April.

The findings were published in the labor department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Additionally, the survey shared that the services sector had the largest employment gaps, with the leisure and hospitality industry experiencing an 8.9% vacancy rate.

The overall U.S. economy remains more than a million available jobs below its peak in February 2020.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

