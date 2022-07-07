Advertisement

Former Wamego Police Chief’s termination upheld

Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker has lost an appeal to get his job back.

Baker was notified of the decision in a letter dated July 1, 2022. In it, Wamego City Clerk Shanda Jahnke writes “After the appeal hearing regarding your employment with the City of Wamego, it is the appeal board’s unanimous recommendation to uphold the termination of employment issued June 22, 2022.”

The letter was dated the same day as Baker’s appeal hearing. However, at the time, Baker told 13 NEWS that the committee would release their decision in three days.

Baker was fired by Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem June 22, 2022. He was placed on administrative leave the week before.

Baker was a member of the Wamego Police Dept. for 35 years, starting as a reserve officer. He was appointed Chief of Police in 2002, where he served for more than 19 years.

13 NEWS has reached out to the City of Wamego for comment and are awaiting their response.

