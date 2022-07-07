Advertisement

Fire caused by lightning deals $100K in damage to Randolph home

Riley Co. Fire District 1 crews extinguish a fire caused by lightning in Randolph on July 6,...
Riley Co. Fire District 1 crews extinguish a fire caused by lightning in Randolph on July 6, 2022.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A home in Randolph was the victim of a lightning strike on Wednesday night, which caused about $100,000 in damage.

Riley County Fire District 1 says around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, crews were called to a house fire at 13490 Fancy Creek Rd. in Randolph. When they arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming from the attic, roof vents and eaves of the home.

Firefighters said the blaze started in the attic and had been caused by a lightning strike. The home had been occupied at the time of the fire, however, no injuries were reported.

RCFD indicated the fire did around $100,000 in damage to the home.

“There was a large amount of lightning in the north part of the county last night,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “The lightning strike at this home shorted wiring and ignited attic rafters and insulation. Thankfully, we were able to gain access to the attic from inside the home as well as through the roof to attack and extinguish the fire. We’re grateful that no one was injured and the structure is still standing.”

RCFD noted that 23 volunteer firefighters and personnel responded on 9 trucks and remained on the scene until around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

