Deputies attempt to identify truck in Topeka home invasion

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are attempting to identify the driver of a truck or who it may belong to after a home invasion on Wednesday evening.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says patrol deputies and detectives have opened an investigation into a home invasion that happened early Wednesday evening, July 6.

Deputies said they were able to gather footage of a vehicle of interest - a black Ford F-150 - which sped away from officers in the 3600 block of SE 6th St. They said the truck may be missing a bumper now and have some side damage.

Shawnee Co. deputies attempt to identify the driver of this truck caught after a recent home...
Shawnee Co. deputies attempt to identify the driver of this truck caught after a recent home invasion on July 6, 2022.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

Deputies noted that more information about the invasion will be released at a later date.

