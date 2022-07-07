Advertisement

COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Increased case numbers and hospitalizations have upped Shawnee County’s COVID alert status.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update to continues to show an upward trend in new case numbers. The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases hit 802 on July 1. The numbers keep most of the state in the “orange” for high incidence rates.

Increased hospitalizations and positivity rates are reflected in the CDC Community Level map. Shawnee, Clay, and Brown counties are among those that increased to yellow - or medium -this week. Four counties are at high, which is up up from one a week ago.

CDC data showed hospitalizations trending up statewide, averaging almost 40 a day this week. The test positivity rate also is back up to 25 percent statewide.

Topeka’s Stormont Vail went from five hospitalized COVID patients last Tuesday, June 28, to 19 this Tuesday, July 5. They reported 17 COVID-positive inpatients Thursday.

Stormont Vail says most of its COVID admissions are patients aged 65 and older. They said Shawnee Co. started seeing a notable increase in new case numbers starting around June 20. Shawnee Co. Health Dept. data shows 90 news cases reported June 29, the most for a single day in more than a month.

Stormont says higher case numbers, historically, have led to an increased positivity rate, with a rise in hospitalizations following a couple weeks later.

Stormont says the situation is a reminder for people to continue taking precautions such as wearing masks, getting vaccinated and boosted, and staying home when sick.

The CDC offers prevention guidelines based on COVID Community Levels, including indoor masking when a county is in the orange/high range. Find the complete list here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike
Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty
Jahiem Brown
One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting
Preston Price
Topeka woman escapes attempted murder by own son

Latest News

COVID update for July 7, 2022
COVID update sees increase in Community Level status
Senator Jerry Moran announced that the KU Cancer Center received a comprehensive designation...
KU Cancer Center earns most prestigious designation from national institute
FILE - COVID-19
Riley Co. remains in High COVID category with 87 new cases, 3 hospitalizations
FILE
Wichita among top cities to benefit from medical-debt credit report change