COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Increased case numbers and hospitalizations have upped Shawnee County’s COVID alert status.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update to continues to show an upward trend in new case numbers. The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases hit 802 on July 1. The numbers keep most of the state in the “orange” for high incidence rates.

Increased hospitalizations and positivity rates are reflected in the CDC Community Level map. Shawnee, Clay, and Brown counties are among those that increased to yellow - or medium -this week. Four counties are at high, which is up up from one a week ago.

CDC data showed hospitalizations trending up statewide, averaging almost 40 a day this week. The test positivity rate also is back up to 25 percent statewide.

Topeka’s Stormont Vail went from five hospitalized COVID patients last Tuesday, June 28, to 19 this Tuesday, July 5. They reported 17 COVID-positive inpatients Thursday.

Stormont Vail says most of its COVID admissions are patients aged 65 and older. They said Shawnee Co. started seeing a notable increase in new case numbers starting around June 20. Shawnee Co. Health Dept. data shows 90 news cases reported June 29, the most for a single day in more than a month.

Stormont says higher case numbers, historically, have led to an increased positivity rate, with a rise in hospitalizations following a couple weeks later.

Stormont says the situation is a reminder for people to continue taking precautions such as wearing masks, getting vaccinated and boosted, and staying home when sick.

The CDC offers prevention guidelines based on COVID Community Levels, including indoor masking when a county is in the orange/high range. Find the complete list here.

