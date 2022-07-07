Charges filed against woman accused of smuggling following chase, standoff

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Formal charges have been filed in Lyon Co. against the woman accused of spurring a 4-county chase and nearly 4-hour standoff due to alleged human smuggling.

KVOE reports that formal charges have been officially filed in Lyon Co. for Rebecca Estrada, 39, of New Mexico, who has been accused of leading authorities on a chase through four counties, which resulted in a nearly 4-hour standoff when she locked herself in the cab of a semi at a truck stop.

Estrada has been charged with Felony Flee and Elude, Speeding, No Registration and Misdemeanor Interference with Law Enforcement.

A formal first appearance in Lyon Co. is pending as Estrada also faces charges in Franklin Co. after she struck deputies’ vehicles in the parking lot of the truck stop, sending one to the hospital. In Franklin Co., she faces charges of Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement, Interference with Law Enforcement, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Vehicular Burglary and Drug Possession.

Federal charges are also possible in this case as Estrada has been accused of human smuggling, which remains unspecified.

On June 25, Lyon Co. deputies said a chase began on I-35 and continued through Coffey, Osage and Franklin counties before Estrada stopped in Ottawa at a Love’s Truck stop. She allegedly brandished a knife as she jumped out of her Ford Expedition and entered the unlocked cab of a semi where a nearly 4-hour standoff ensued.

KVOE notes that Estrada’s next appearance has been scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, in Franklin Co.

Formal charges remain pending in Coffey and Osage counties.

