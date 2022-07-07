Burlington Police see rise in ‘unconventional vehicles’ amid high gas prices

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - As Burlington Police see a rise in the use of unconventional vehicles like golf carts amid high gas prices, they have reminded residents of a few city ordinances that must be followed.

The Burlington Police Department says as gas prices remain high and with many enjoying the summer weather, officers wanted to remind residents that unconventional vehicles still come with rules.

During the summer, BPD said it usually sees a higher use of unconventional vehicles to save money, and this year is no different. However, the city allows these vehicles to be operated on streets, roads and alleys only under certain circumstances and if they are registered each year.

To register a vehicle, BPD noted that residents must pay a $25 per vehicle permit fee, provide proof of insurance and comply with unconventional vehicle regulations. It said registration can be done at City hall, 1013 N Fourth St.

BPD also highlighted City Ordinance 902, adopted on Sept. 7., 2011, which explains the regulations. The full ordinance can be found online, however, officers focused on the following:

No unconventional vehicle shall travel upon U.S. 75 Hwy. - Fourth St. - except to cross safely by the most direct path of travel. Lawn mowers may be operated on public streets as long as the driver is engaged in mowing work or traveling to or from mowing work. Golf carts may not be operated on the streets between sunset and sunrise unless equipped with headlights and taillights. Every person who operates a low-speed vehicle on the streets is subject to all laws applicable to a driver of a regular vehicle. Drivers must be at least 16 and hold a valid driver’s license - children are not allowed to drive around the neighborhood on an unconventional vehicle. All seat belt and child safety seat or booster seat regulations do apply. All unconventional vehicles without seat belts cannot transport those under the age of 18. Those under 18 must wear a helmet when riding on an all-terrain vehicle. No one shall operate an all-terrain vehicle unless they wear protective glasses, goggles or a transparent face shield that are shatterproof and impact-resistant, except when the vehicle is equipped with a windscreen with a minim height of 10 inches measured from the center of the handlebars.

